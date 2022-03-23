Jewel loans waived off in Erode

Jewel loans to the tune of ₹259.19 crore were waived off benefitting 54,406 persons in the district.

A release from the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Erode Region, said that gold jewellery pledged up to a gross weight of 40g in the District Central Cooperative Bank, Cooperative Urban Credit Societies, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies, rural development banks and Agricultural Producers Societies and cooperative societies for tribal people in hill areas were to be waived off as per the government order.

All the accounts were scrutinised and a total of 54,406 persons were found to be eligible for getting loans waived off. The release said that eligible persons can approach the respective societies or banks and get their jewellery loan waiver certificate and their jewellery.