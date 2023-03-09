Jedarpalayam dam opened in Namakkal

March 09, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Namakkal

District Collector Shreya P. Singh on Thursday opened the shutters of Jedarpalayam dam for irrigation.

The shutters were opened in the presence of Paramathi Velur MLA S. Sekar.

The Collector said that after completion of annual maintenance works at the canals at Raja, Poiyeri, Kumarapalayam, and Mohanur, water is being released for irrigation from the dam, which is located 51 miles away from Mettur dam.

About 16,150 acres of arable land will be irrigated. Farmers should use water economically and increase yield, the Collector added.