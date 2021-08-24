JCI certification for PSG Hospitals

Managing Trustee of PSG Charities L. Gopalakrishnan (fourth right) and Director of PSG Hospitals J.S. Bhuvaneswaran (third right) displaying the JCI-PRIME certification during an event held at the hospital in the city on Tuesday.

24 August 2021 23:58 IST

PSG Hospitals has received a certification from Joint Commission International (JCI), a US-based accreditation agency, following the completion of a certificate programme on patient safety.

A release on Tuesday said PSG Hospitals was shortlisted for the Preventing Risks of Infections and Medication Errors in Intravenous Therapy (PRIME) programme conducted by JCI in partnership with the medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD).

The team of experts from BD had provided training to the healthcare professionals, particularly nurses and support team, and the post-test average score awarded to PSG Hospitals at the end of the training programme was 90%, according to the release.

Following this, the hospital received the JCI-PRIME certification.

At an event held in the hospital on Tuesday, Managing Trustee of PSG Charities L. Gopalakrishnan distributed certificates and plaques to the team members. Director of PSG Hospitals J.S. Bhuvaneswaran, Principal of PSG IMSR T.M. Subba Rao and Medical Director of PSG Hospitals P. R. Rajkumar attended the event, the release said.