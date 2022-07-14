Coimbatore

Jayalalithaa’s former driver quizzed in Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case

File photo of an entrance to the Green Tea Estate at Kodanad in Nilgiris district
Wilson Thomas COIMBATORE July 14, 2022 17:55 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 18:14 IST

Gunasekaran, a driver of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, was questioned by the special team investigating the dacoity-cum-murder case of a security guard in Kodanad estate bungalow.

He was summoned to the Police Recruits College campus in Coimbatore, where members of the team and senior officials questioned him for several hours. Gunasekaran had worked as a driver for Jayalalithaa and her aide V.K. Sasikala for a brief period. Police did not clarify why he was quizzed about the suspected dacoity-cum-murder at the bungalow in the Nilgiris, jointly owned by Jayalalithaa and Sasikala, on the night of April 23, 2017.

The special team had questioned another former driver of Jayalalithaa, namely C. Kannan, on June 28 and 29. Kanagaraj, another driver of Jayalalithaa, who was a prime suspect in the case, was killed in a road accident in Salem, a few days after the dacoity-cum-murder.

