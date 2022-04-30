Jayalalithaa’s aide questioned for the second day

S. Poongundran, who was the personal assistant to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, was questioned by the special team of the police, which is investigating the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case, for the second day here on Saturday.

Police sources said Mr. Poongundran came to the Police Recruits School (PRS) campus in the morning and was questioned for several hours. Inspector-General of Police (West Zone) R. Sudhakar and senior officials were present.

They said Mr. Poongundran was one of the people who had direct access to the estate bungalow of Jayalalithaa at Kodanad in the Nilgiris when he served as her personal assistant. The special team was checking whether he continued to be in touch with the persons who were in charge of the bungalow after Jayalalithaa’s death and other aspects, they added.