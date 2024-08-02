Japanese team inspect works in Erode Forest Circle

Officials from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) that is funding the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response (TBGPCCR) inspected various works being carried out in Erode Forest Circle here on July 30 and 31.

The project aims to mitigate and adapt to climate change and improve the ecosystem and is being implemented in the State from 2022-23 to 2029-30. Planting seedlings in urban and peri-urban areas, digging of elephant proof trenches (EPTs), establishment of hi-tech central nurseries in eight forestry extension centres, providing green vehicles, taking steps to prevent human-animal conflict, enhancing fodder availability in forest areas, improvement of infrastructure and mobility, constructing quarters for field staff and improving livelihood of tribal people who are dependent on forests are planned for the current year. The project is implemented in the forest divisions of Erode, Sathyamangalam, Hasanur and forestry extension centres in the district.

A two-member team from JICA (India), New Delhi, Wakamatsu Eiji, Senior Representative and Siddharth Parameswaran, Development Specialist, inspected farmlands at Punjai Puliyampatti where two farmers had cultivated 3,000 saplings of neem, teak, sandalwood, red sandalwood. The team inspected the seven electric two-wheelers that were distributed to the field staff at sandalwood depot at Sathyamangalam and also three global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) being used by the department. The team inspected the solar-fitted EPTs dug for five k.m. at Neithalapuram. The team later interacted with members of Kodampalli Environment Development Group and distributed certificates to eight women for completing training in aari embroidering and also free tailoring machines to four tribal women.

The team inspected the newly constructed staff quarters for foresters at Hasanur and also distributed driving licences to 12 tribal youths who had completed training. The team visited Thekkathi Malai in Bhavanisagar forest range and inspected the solar-operated motor at a bore well that provides water to wild animals during summer. Also, the team inspected the cultivation of grass at 30 hectare at Germalam forest range.

G. Naga Sathish, Project Director of TBGPCCR, Deputy Directors of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and District Forest Officers, K. Sudhakar (Hasanur) and Kulal Yogesh Vilas (Sathyamangalam), forest rangers accompanied the team.

