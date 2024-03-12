GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Japanese team concludes field visits for Phase II expansion of Hogenakkal project

March 12, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

A team from Japan toured through the district inspecting the execution of Phase II of the Hogenakkal Drinking Water and Fluorosis Mitigation Project for Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri here.

On January 20, 2022, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced Phase II of Hogenakkal Drinking Water and Fluorosis Mitigation Project for deepening coverage of Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. It was accompanied by an announcement to commence Detailed Project Report for the Phase II execution. The project was conceived at ₹7,890 crore by a technical expert group of the TWAD Board and is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JAICA). After administrative sanction from the government and release of funds, the project execution will commence.

As a preliminary step, land has been allocated in Paruvadhanahalli village in Pennagaram for the head office of the project workstation. The project envisions a total coverage of 6,802 rural households in the 16 town panchayats, two municipalities of the two districts of Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. 

This includes 2,020 rural households in 251 panchayats and 10 panchayat unions of Dharmapuri; and 3,074 rural households in 333 panchayats and 10 town panchayats and Hosur Corporation. According to the project plan, upon Phase II completion in Dharmapuri, the augmented water distribution will cover an anticipated population of 19/18 lakh people by 2041 with 1 million litre drinking water per day; and cover an anticipated population of 21.29 lakh population by 2056 to provide 105.02 million per day.

Similarly, in Krishnagiri, the augmented water distribution will cover an anticipated population growth of 18.42 lakh population with a daily water supply of 154.11 million litre by 2041; and cover an anticipated population of 20.54 lakh population with water supply of 190.93 million litre per day. 

Hence for both the districts, the expanded project will cover 37.60 lakh population with a water supply of 251.60 million litres per day by 2041; and cover 41.83 lakh population by supplying 304.83 million litre. Rural water supply to the two districts will increase from the existing 30 litres per day per person to 44 litres and in town panchayats, from the current 50 litres to 70 litres and in Corporations from the current 70 litres to 135 litres per day.

