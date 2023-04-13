Japanese Consul General propounds mutual visits for upping bilateral trade

April 13, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Advocating people-to-people contacts through mutual visits, Taga Masayuki, Consul-General, The Consulate-General of Japan, Chennai, on Thursday sounded positive on the scope for bringing in Coimbatore in the overall picture of bilateral trade and investments.

Interacting with entrepreneurs at a programme organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, the Consul General said investment of three out of five trillion yen over a five-year period announced by Japan last year entailed investments in private sector.

While the investments by Japan had gone up over the last two decades, bilateral trade with India had not measured up to expected levels, he said, while speaking on the topic ‘Japanese Bilateral Trade and Investments in Coimbatore’.

Nevertheless, Japanese manufacturing companies in the South of India had been bringing about positive impact to the Indian economy through local procurement of inputs. Bilateral trade happened over a period of time through people-to-people contact, the Consul General said, promising to organise interaction between trade chambers in India and Japan, in deference to suggestions made by the participants.

“Visa will not be a problem; even multiple visas could be issued,” he said, welcoming prospective tourists from India in large numbers.

There were only 1.5 lakh Indian visitors to Japan and two lakh Japanese visitors to India in the last one year. In contrast, there were six million visitors from China to Japan, and three million Japanese tourists visiting China, he said.

A suggestion was also put forth to the Consul General for a direct flight service between Coimbatore and Tokyo. Mr. Taga Masayuki sought to assure prospective visitors to Tokyo that transit stoppage at Bangkok and Singapore was not a hassle, and also allayed apprehensions over the extent of expenditure, language and food issues. It was a misconception that Tokyo was an expensive city. English was also as much in usage in cities of Japan, and there were Indian restaurants at railway stations. Also, milk, bread and fruits were easily available in convenience stores.

Knowledge of Japanese language was indeed a necessity for prospective migrants from India taking up skill jobs, the Consul General said.

Inviting Japanese investments, B. Sriramulu, Chamber president, said strategically-located Coimbatore was a land of abundant opportunities and diversified economy, with large engineering and manufacturing industry base, educational hub par excellence, world-class health infrastructure, congenenial industrial culture, the new-found ‘Silicon Valley’ of IT majors, and excellent connectivity by rail, road and air.