Jangamanaickenkuttai is filled with water

In Coimbatore South, Jangamanaickenkuttai in Appanaickenpatti village is filled with water, thanks to Corporate Social Responsibility funding by Alstom, by diverting the water from a stream in the western side of the village.

It was the dream of the residents of this village for the last forty years. Appanaickenpatti Panchayat president Shanthi Rajendran said that with the ₹50 lakh funding by Alstom, United Way Bangalore studied the village geography.

It was decided to divert the water that was flowing in the western side of the village to the eastern side and fill the Jangamanaiackenkuttai. The tank, on completion of works, was handed over to the village panchayat only a couple of days ago.

On seeing the heavy downpour, the Panchayat started using the 40 HP motor and pumped the water for a distance of 600 meters and the water flowed through the pipeline and the tank is now 70 per cent full.