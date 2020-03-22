‘Janata Curfew’ near total in Salem, Namakkal

At 5 p.m. on Sunday, people stood in their balconies and in front of homes and clapped hands to recognise the services offered by healthcare professionals and essential service providers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Extending cooperation to Prime Minister’s call for ‘Janata curfew’ from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, majority of people in Salem district stayed indoors. Essential services such as pharmacies functioned on the day to ensure supply of medicines. Churches called off Sunday Mass.

Public transportation services such as trains and buses remained suspended. Auto rickshaws and taxis also kept off the roads. Salem railway junction and bus stands wore a deserted look and eateries in the vicinity were also closed.

Meat shops functioned for a few hours in the morning and were closed by the time the curfew came into effect. Amma Canteens functioned as usual and people who depend on restaurants lined up for food outside these outlets. Huge crowd was noticed at the Amma Canteen at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and social distancing was practised there.

Not many people visited the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, as public was advised to prevent unnecessary visits to hospitals.

Food distributed

G.G. Kannan, a social enthusiast, distributed food packets to street dwellers at Four Roads, Five Roads, Selanaikenpatti and other places. Police continued vehicle checking throughout the day.

In Namakkal, District Collector K. Megraj urged public to extend full cooperation to ‘Janata curfew’ and along with Superintendent of Police for Namakkal Ara.Arularasu clapped hands in honour of essential service providers in front of the Namakkal Collectorate at 5 p.m.

Special Correspondent from Krishnagiri adds:

In Krishnagiri, while the curfew was largely followed, the day witnessed youth zipping around the streets.

All meat shops were found open and steady stream of customers were seen until noon, a good five hours past the start of the voluntary people’s curfew at 7 a.m. However, all shops downed their shutters, and no movement was seen on the main roads, while Krishnagiri toll plaza wore a deserted look.

In Dharmapuri, Collector S. Malarvizhi along with others congregated at 5 p.m. to applaud the work of frontline healthcare workers.

The day also weddings taking place with a few guests and modest ceremonies in the two districts.