Jan Shatabdi service partially cancelled on July 23, 24

July 22, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

COIMBATORE: The Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of the Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Express on July 23 and 24, to facilitate engineering works at Tiruchi Railway Junction.

The train will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi Junction and Mayiladuthurai Junction, a Southern Railway press release said.

The Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi train (No 12084) will be operated only upto Tiruchi Junction. In the return direction, the train (No. 12083) will depart from Tiruchi Junction, the press release said.