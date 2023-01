January 13, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

All Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) under the Foreign Liquor (FL) I category outlets and bars (FL2), star hotels and restaurants (FL3) and outlets selling imported liquor (FL11) will remain closed on January 16 and 26.

The district administration has issued the order owing to Thiruvalluvar Day on January 16 and Republic Day on January 26.

Collector G.S. Sameeran in a statement said action will be taken against those selling liquor illegally on the two days.