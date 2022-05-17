Jamabandi held in Salem

Jamabandi was held in taluks in Salem district on Tuesday and District Collector S. Karmegham reviewed the Jamabandi at Attur here.

According to officials, Jamabandi is being held at 14 taluks in the district from May 17 to 25. In Attur, the Collector received applications regarding patta transfers, old age pensions, free house pattas, digital ration cards, issuance of various certificates like salary and death. He advised officials to take action on them. The Collector checked the revenue records of revenue villages under Attur taluk and also inspected the survey equipment.

During the hearing, the Collector immediately issued a heirship certificate to a petitioner from Pethanaikenpalayam.