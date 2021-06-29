Jamabandi held in Namakkal

Jamabandi was held in taluks in Namakkal district on Tuesday and Collector Shreya P. Singh reviewed the Jamabandi at Tiruchengode.

Jamabandi was being held at eight taluks in Namakkal district on June 29 and 30.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applications for Jamabandi this year were received through online portal and e-seva centres. The applications could be uploaded on to the portal till July 31 and action taken on applications would be informed to applicants, officials said.

Applications received regarding patta transfers, old age pensions, free house pattas and digital ration cards were reviewed by revenue officials.

Ms. Singh reviewed maintenance of registers and advised officials from horticulture, agriculture and statistics departments to hold discussions with Village Administrative Officers periodically and include details on crops cultivated in the region in the registers.

On Monday, she reviewed the combined water supply scheme providing water to two town panchayats here.