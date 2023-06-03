HamberMenu
Jamabandhis held in Krishnagiri

June 03, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Jamabandhi for this year was held in all the taluks of Krishnagiri on Friday.

Jamabandhi was held for six revenue villages of Pochampalli under Collector K.M. Sarayu here on Friday. The petitions received for resolution through Jamabandhi were predominantly related to old-age pensions, title transfers on pattas, requisitions for house pattas, encroachment complaints among others.

Similarly, Jamabandhis commenced in Krishnagiri, Hosur, Denkanikottai, Anchetty, Shoolagiri, Brgur and Uthangarai on Friday and will continue till June 16.

The second round of Jamabandhi for the remaining revenue villages in Pochampalli will commence on June 6, according to the administration.

Earlier, the Collector flagged off a sapling planting drive at the Pochampalli taluk office.

