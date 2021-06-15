Jamabandhi to begin today

The district administration is set to conduct Jamabandhi in various blocks in the district starting from June 16. Jamabandhi will be held at the taluk offices in Krishnagiri, Uthangarai, Bargur, Hosur, Pochampalli, Shoolagiri, Denkanikottai and Anchetti.

According to the administration, in view of the pandemic and accompanying protocols, the public grievance petitions are sought to be received through online mode via https://gdp. tn.gov.in/ jama bandhhi/.

According to the administration the standard operating procedures will be followed including wearing of masks, physical distancing and the petitions may be submitted online. Public may also contact the e-seva centres for online submission of their petitions.

Jamabandhi will be held in Hosur under Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy on June 16, 17, 18, 22 and 23; in Krishnagiri under District Revenue Officer R. Sathish on June 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30; in Shoolagiri under Special DRO (SIPCOT) V. Pavanandhi on June 16, 17, 18, 22, and 23; in Pochampalli under Special DRO P. Rathinasamy on June 16, 17, 18, 22, and 23; in Denkanikottai under RDO, Hosur P. Gunasekaran on June 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24 and 25; in Bargur under RDO, Krishnagiri, K. Karpagavallli on June 16, 17, 18, 22 and 23; in Uthangarai under PA to Collector (Land) on June 16, 17, 18, 22, 23 and in Anchetti under K. Gopu, DSO, on June 16, and 17.