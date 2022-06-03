Jamabandhi held in Denkanikottai

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy presided over the Jamabandhi in the select revenue villages of Denkanikottai here on Friday.

Kelamangalam, Kundumaranapalli, Jagarapalli, Naagappan Agraharam, Bairamangalam, Anekkollu, Jekkeri, Bodichipalli, Pachanatty, Pathiretti and Osapuram revenue villages of Denkanikottai taluk were called for Jamabandhi for resolution of demands of pattas, old age pension, common pathways, joint pattas among others. A total of 221 petitions were received.

The Collector inspected the village records of the aforementioned revenue villages that included patta and sitta records, cash registry and porampokke land registry.

According to the administration, Jamabandhi is slated to be held in Rayakottai, Kollahalli, Echanahalli, Odayandahalli, Thimjepalli, Sengodachinnahalli, Soolikunda, Karukkanahalli, Billariagraharam, Nagamangalam, Odedurgam, Nallur, and Muthanahalli villages. Later, the Collector visited the Sub-Registrar’s office and inspected the registration of documents, and maintenance of registry.