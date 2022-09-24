Jamaaths in Coimbatore request District Collector to convene interfaith meeting

Members of the Muslim community in Coimbatore have requested Coimbatore Collector G.S Sameeran and Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan to convene an interfaith meeting.

The officials held separate discussions with representatives of 92 jamaath groups and a few Hindu groups on Saturday, after a series of untoward incidents took place in the district on Thursday and Friday.

A.R. Basheer Ahamed, president of the Coimbatore District United Jamaat, said, "We have requested the Collector and Commissioner, who called us for an urgent meeting, to convene an interfaith meeting with Hindu (community) leaders to solve issues. The issues are political and the public is not involved in this."

Jagubar Ali, member of Airport Pallivasal Jamaat, said, "We do not know who are involved in the incidents. The police and officials must take steps to find those responsible."

Meanwhile, Hindu outfits including Hindu Makkal Katchi and Shakti Sena said security must be strenghthened across the city. “Such incidents have happened many times in the last 25 years. We have listed our requests to the officials at the meeting, which includes strengthening vigil,” they said.

Collector G.S Sameeran told reporters that a meeting was held via video conferencing with 17 District Collectors, Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and officers from various departments to review the law and order situation. The CCTV footage from the areas where the attacks took place would be investigated and action would be taken soon."

Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that cases have been registered in all the incidents. We have identified a few suspects after analysing the CCTV footage. Provisions of the Goondas Act would be invoked against those spreading fake news on social media, he said.