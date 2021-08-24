Jama-ath seeks permission to pray on all days

Coimbatore

24 August 2021 23:53 IST

Coimbatore District united Jama-ath and all Muslim organisations had appealed to the district administration for permission to pray in mosques on all days.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Muslim organisations said the absence of access to mosques on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays was disappointing as the administration had eased the restriction imposed on all other establishments. All mosques in the district adhered to COVID-19 safety guidelines and prayers were conducted by following physical distance norms.

