Jama-ath petitions Chief Minister

COIMBATORE

04 March 2020 00:37 IST

Office-bearers of the Coimbatore District United Jama-ath on Tuesday submitted a petition to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressing their concerns about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens, when he arrived at the Coimbatore airport from Chennai en route to Salem.

‘Sense of insecurity’

The representation said the NPR could trigger a sense of insecurity among the minorities. Besides, if the enumeration was done when the men were away at work it could pose difficulty for the women and senior citizens, who may not be in a position to respond accurately to all the questions, it said.

Resolution

The Jama-ath urged the Chief Minister to adopt a resolution in the Legislative Assembly against the implementation of the NPR and proposed NRC in Tamil Nadu.

Advertising

Advertising

It also wanted the State Government to ensure that the questionnaire was similar to the one used in 2010.

Responding to the petitioners, the Chief Minister said the State was already in touch with the Centre on this to allay their fears.

Exhorting the minorities to remain confident and not worry about NAA, NPR and NRC, he assured them that the State Government would continue to safeguard the interests of the minorities.