Jallikattu turns an annual crowd-puller in Coimbatore

The third edition of jallikattu held at Chettipalayam in Coimbatore on Sunday drew over a lakh people making it to annual event featuring Tamil Nadu’s traditional sport here.

It also saw an increase in the number of tamers from 600 in 2019 to 820 this year. The number of bulls also went up from 750 to more than 1,000 in the same period.

While the best tamer and the owner of the best bull took home a car each, first runners up were given motorcycle. The second runners up took home a moped. Ajay, a tamer from Alanganallur, who managed to hold on to 20 bulls, was chosen as the best tamer. The bull of Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Peravai president P. Rajasekar was adjudged as the best bull.

Minister of Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani gave away gold coins of two gm to successful tamers, who managed to hold on to the hump of bulls for a certain time, and also to owners of successful bulls that could not be held by tamers.

Among the bulls that put a tough fight to tamers included that of Mr. Velumani, Minister for Health Family Welfare C. Vijayabaskar and Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju and Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar.

Tamers aged between 22 and 35 were permitted to the vadivasal in batches after medical examination. The bulls were also let in to the sporting arena after checked by veterinarians and overseen by a member of Animal Welfare Board of India.

Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Isha Yoga founder Jaggi Vasudev, Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman, District Collector K. Rajamani, Kovai Jallikattu Peravai president S.P. Anbarasan, and senior police officers also witnessed the event.

“Jallikattu is a fantastic expression of the natural valour and spirit of adventure of the Tamil Youth. This iconic event should be developed as a wonderful sport with proper rules and attention to safety of all including the animals,” tweeted the Isha Yoga founder.