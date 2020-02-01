Jallikattu in Coimbatore on February 23

Jallikattu will be held at Chettipalayam in Coimbatore on February 23, Minister for Municipal Administration S.P Velumani announced here on Friday after chairing a meeting at the Collectorate on the preparations and safety precautions for the event, a release from the district administration said.

He noted that the traditional sporting event was conducted in Coimbatore for the first time in 2018 after it was discontinued since 1979.

Ten medical teams and 15 ambulances will be deployed to attend to injured tamers. The Minister said 20 teams of fire services personnel and five fire tenders must be present at the venue.

The capacity of the spectator gallery must be quantified prior to the event and the strength of the wooden gallery must be certified by the Public Works Department, the release said.

A committee of officials from revenue, animal husbandry, public health and police departments would monitor the event and submit a report to District Collector K. Rajamani.