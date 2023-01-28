Jallikattu held at Koolamedu in Salem

January 28, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Salem

Traditional event jallikattu was held at Koolamedu, near Attur, in the district on Saturday.

District Collector S. Karmegam flagged off and inaugurated the sport. About 600 bulls from various districts, including Salem, Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Karur, and Madurai, besides more than 300 bull tamers participated in the event.

A total of 56 persons sustained injuries. Lokeswaran (36) of Kadambur, who sustained serious injuries was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital.

The bulls were checked by veterinarians before entering the arena. Prizes were distributed to the winners who tamed the bulls.

Earlier, the bull tamers took the oath, which was administered by the District Collector. As a preventive measure, medical team and 108 ambulance were kept ready on the spot.

District Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar, Attur Revenue Divisional Officer S. Saranya, and officials participated.