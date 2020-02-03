Jallikattu enthrals spectators at Alagumalai

Thousands of spectators thronged the jallikattu at Alagumalai village in Tiruppur district on Sunday, which saw participation of 784 bulls and 600 tamers.

According to police estimates, nearly 25,000 spectators were present at the venue, even though the gallery was arranged to accommodate only around 15,000 spectators.

The event was organised by the Tiruppur District Administration in association with Alagumalai Jallikattu Bulls Welfare Association. Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the sport at 8 a.m.

Prior to the inauguration, he told mediapersons that the jallikattu was held at 60 locations across the State this year, out of 146 locations for which the Ministry’s permission was sought. Mr. Radhakrishnan asserted that the guidelines provided by the Central government’s Animal Welfare Board of India to conduct jallikattu were followed in all the events.

Tamers struggled to keep pace with the bulls that bolted out of the vaadi vaasal (entrance for the bulls into the arena). Many bulls ran untamed across the arena into the collection point, in which case the bulls were declared to have won. Those tamers, who managed to embrace the bulls by its hump for a period of 30 seconds or for a distance of 15 metres or control three of its jumps were declared winners.

The sport saw intermittent delays as some of the bulls from the collection point ran back into the arena, prompting its owners to catch it using ropes.

A member of the Alagumalai Jallikattu Bulls Welfare Association said that prizes for the winners and bull owners during the individual rounds included plastic chairs, bicycles and motor pumps.

The tamers, who tamed the maximum number of bulls were felicitated with gold coins and gifts such as two-wheelers, he said.

N. Alex, a 24-year-old tamer, said that he had been participating in the Alagumalai jallikattu since 2018. Hailing from Palamedu in Madurai district, he claimed that he also participated in various jallikattu events in Madurai and won prizes such as mobile phones and vessels. Similarly, O. Pandi, 24, was from Usilampatti in Madurai district and said that he had been a tamer for the past five years.

Police sources said that over 1,000 police personnel were deployed at the jallikattu venue.