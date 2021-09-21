Jal Shakti Kendra set up at Krishnagiri Collectorate

Krishnagiri Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy releasing the logo of Jal Shakti Kendra at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

Krishnagiri

21 September 2021 23:36 IST

To raise groundwater level in Hosur, surrounding panchayats

Jal Shakti Kendra, a knowledge centre to augment groundwater, was pressed into service for Hosur and its surrounding panchayats here under the aegis of the district administration.

District Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, earlier, presided over a meeting with the various departments including the Hosur Corporation, town panchayats and panchayats to expedite augmenting of ground water levels through rainwater harvesting.

A mission plan with the catchy phrase “Catch the Rain where it falls and when it falls” was also launched as part of the plan.

Advertising

Advertising

Collector Reddy said the phrase was launched by the Union government to respond to monsoonal changes due to climatic change. The goal is to create rainwater harvesting structures (RWHS) that would suit the local topography.

In pursuance of this, Jal Shakti Kendra has been launched. The centre will function in coordination with other departments and out of room number 95 at the Collectorate. Public are encouraged to seek out assistance of the knowledge centre for setting up of rainwater harvesting structures in their homes and commercial properties. Information on RWHS may be ascertained over 04343-233009.

Jal Shakti Kendra will encourage setting up of rainwater harvesting pits, roofs to harvest rain water, removal of encroachments in small checkdams, ponds, lakes, planting of saplings, repair and restoration of defunct bore wells.