Jal Shakti Abhiyan works inspected in Krishnagiri

Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI
August 24, 2022 18:57 IST

Shubhratha Prakash (right), Director at Niti Ayog, and Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspecting a rain water harvesting structure at Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Works to the tune of ₹ 83 crore are being implemented under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan in the district, said Shubratha Prakash, Director at Niti Ayog, at a review meeting here on Wednesday.

According to the administration, over 8,570 works, including creation of rain water harvesting structures, restoration of water bodies, recharge of dry bore wells, saplings plantation were taken up under the mission for 2021-2022. Of these, 7,216 works have been completed in the district.  

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Prakash called for sustaining awareness on rain water harvesting and recharge of ground water through camps in panchayats.

Ms. Prakash inspected various rain water harvesting structures such as farm ponds set up in individual beneficiary lands in Kummanur. She also visited the checkdam constructed across Thenpennai at Agaram panchayat in Kaveripattinam.

