Jail warder, parents booked on woman’s complaint in Coimbatore

The Race Course police have booked a Grade II jail warder and his parents on charges of cheating, harassing and threatening a woman.

The police said the case has been registered against V. Ravikumar, who had worked as jail warder in Coimbatore Central Prison, his father Venkatesh and mother Parimala based on the complaint lodged by a 29-year-old woman from Coimbatore. According to the police, Ravikumar and the complainant were in a relationship from June 2019 when the former worked in Coimbatore Central Prison. In June 2020, the accused was transferred to Tiruppur. As per the woman’s complaint, they got married at a temple in Pollachi in March this year.

The woman alleged that the accused blocked her number after the marriage and did not take her to his home as promised before. As per her complaint, she went to the quarters of Ravikuamr at Nallur in Tiruppur on April 5 and she was told that an arranged marriage was fixed for him on June 1. The woman was also told that his family was not ready to accept her as daughter-in-law as she belonged to another faith. The complaint alleged that the accused and his parents pushed her out of the house and threatened her of finishing her if she attempted to stop the marriage. The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women). The Race Course police are investigating the complaint.