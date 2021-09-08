Jail term for three Bangladeshi nationals

KRISHNAGIRI

08 September 2021 23:35 IST

Three Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to two years imprisonment by a court here for illegal stay.

The accused Iqbalmullah(36), his wife Thasleema (25) along with their two infants and a relative Lucky (19) were residing in K.A. Nagar in Venkatapuram panchayat near Krishnagiri illegally without valid documents.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on a complaint by the Village Administrative Officer, a case was registered and the three adults were arrested under various sections of the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act.

Iqbalmullah was ailing and had arrived in Mumbai and later to Krishnagiri with the help of a friend hoping for treatment, according to the police.

Passing the verdict in the case, the additional sessions court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000.