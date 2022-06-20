Coimbatore

Jaggi Vasudev to attend Yoga day event in Codissia

Founder of Isha foundation Jaggi Vasudev is scheduled to return to Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Isha Foundation, Mr Vasudev will travel from Sathyamangalam to Indian Air Force Base, Sulur and returns to Codissia grounds, at 5 p.m. to attend the Internation Yoga Day event. 

Earlier in March, Mr Vasudev started a motorcycle rally to spread awareness about ‘Save Soil Movement’ through which he has travelled 27 countries in 100 days.


