Jaggery manufacturers yet to get orders for Pongal festival

With one month left for Pongal festival, production of jaggery is yet to pick up at cottage units in the district as manufacturers feel the heat due to increase in sugarcane and labour cost whereas price offered by traders for their produce remains low.

Jaggery or vellam made from sugarcane, an essential ingredient for sweet pongal, is produced in over 150 units in Mullamparappu, Vadapalani, Arachalur, Kavindapadi and Ammapettai areas in the district. These are run as cottage units where members of three to five families work throughout the year with a break of 15 days after Pongal. Most of the units produce jaggery and brown sugar and orders are placed by traders and the final products are taken by them for sale to various parts of the State.

Sugarcane harvested from Bhavani and Ammapettai in the district and Jedarpalayam in Namakkal district are used in these units.

Rajendran, a unit owner in Mullamparapu, said the COVID-19 pandemic had affected their production in the last two years and their business was yet to recover. “Usually, we are busy in production in December every year. But we are yet to receive any orders for Pongal,” he said. The cost of sugarcane was ₹ 2,500 per tonne while its cutting and transportation cost had gone up two fold in three years. He said a bag, weighing 30 kg, was sold for ₹ 1,250 and the demand for jaggery remained poor.

R. Paramasivam, another producer of the same area, said incessant rain delayed harvesting of sugarcane that halted their production for two months. Due to rain, juice extracted from sugarcane had also dropped per tonne and we could make only 90 kg jaggery which used to be 100 kg earlier, he added. “We need to retain the workers and hence we are running the units despite loss,” he added.