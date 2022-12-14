Jaggery makers in Erode feel the heat due to poor demand for quality product

December 14, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - ERODE

S P Saravanan

A worker involved in preparing jaggery at a unit in Mullamparappu in Erode district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With a month left for the Pongal festival, jaggery makers in the district are worried as the demand for good quality jaggery remains low.

Over 100 cottage units producing jaggery are located in Mullamparappu, Arachalur, Kavundapadi and Ammapettai areas in the district that are run throughout the year with a break of two weeks after Pongal.

Jaggery or ‘vellam’ made from sugarcane, is an essential ingredient for sweet pongal.

“Pongal festival is no longer sweet for us”, said R. Paramasivam, a jaggery producer in Mullamparappu. Adulteration, increase in labour cost, poor demand and low price for jaggery are issues of concern that have forced many owners to halt production, he added.

In most of the units, family members comprising three to five persons, work every day for producing jaggery for which orders are placed by traders ahead of Pongal.

“Last year, a jaggery bag weighing 30 kg was sold for ₹1,250. But, this year traders are asking for ₹1,110 a bag”, said a disappointed Paramasivam. Traders prefer low-cost jaggery available at various places.

The cost of sugarcane is ₹2,300 per tonne, while cutting and transportation charges adds another ₹2,000. “But the cost of white sugar is ₹50 a kg and most of them use it for producing jaggery,” said another producer.

Adulterated jaggery is available at a low price in the market. He said that labour cost had gone up by over 50% in the last two years and with low production orders, they were unable to pay the workers. “Most of them, who have been with us for over 10 to 15 years have left for other works”, he added.

Producers said they are unable to run their units without profit and the losses are mounting. “Usually, we are busy in December, but we work for less than five hours a day now”, said another producer at Mullamparappu, who wanted stringent action to be taken against adulterators.

