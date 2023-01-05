ADVERTISEMENT

JACTTO-GEO stages demonstration in Salem, Namakkal

January 05, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Urging various demands, the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisation and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) staged a demonstration near the Salem Collectorate on Thursday.

The demonstration was held to urge the State government to implement the old pension scheme immediately, to provide Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears and Earned Leave (EL) surrenders, and to fill the vacancies in the government departments. More than 300 members participated in the protest. In Namakkal, more than 250 members staged a demonstration on Park Road.

