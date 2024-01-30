GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jactto-Geo members staged road roko in Salem arrested

January 30, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem City police arrested 370 Jactto-Geo members for staging a road roko on Tuesday.

Urging their 10-point demands, including implementing the old pension scheme, the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organizations and Government Employees Organization (Jactto-Geo) announced a road roko protest at district headquarters across the state on Tuesday.

As part of the state-wide protest, Jactto-Geo members gathered before Fort Maidan near the Salem Corporation office and staged a road roko. Following this, the Salem City police arrested 370 members and lodged them at a marriage hall, and later they were released.

