Jactto-Geo members stage protests across district

Members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisations and Government Employees’ Organisations (Jactto-Geo) staged protests at various places in the district here on Friday.

Demands

According to T. Arulanandam, a Jactto-Geo member, the protests were intended to attract the attention of the government on a range of demands such as withdrawal of the draft National Education Policy, revoking of the Contributory Pension Scheme and withdrawal of the recent government order 145, which aimed at restructuring government schools.

The protests were staged at Pollachi (Taluk office), Thondamuthur (Block Education Office), Karamadai (Block Education Office), Sulur (Taluk office) and Annur (Block Development Office).

In Coimbatore city, the government school teachers and government employees staged a protest in front of the District Collectorate, said Mr. Arulanandam, who is also the district secretary, Tamil Nadu High Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association.