JACTO-GEO members stage hunger strike in Salem, Krishnagiri

March 05, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Salem

Members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisations and Government Employees’ Organisation (Jacto-Geo) staged a hunger strike in Salem and Krishnagiri districts on Sunday to press their demands. They demanded the State Government to abolish the contributory pension scheme (CPS) without any delay and revive the old pension scheme; disburse dearness allowance (DA)without delay; resume encashment of surrender leave that was paused during COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown; remove anomalies in the salary structures of secondary grade teachers and fill vacancies; put anganwadi workers, noon-meal organisers, village assistants, rural librarians, and nurses recruited through the Medical Recruitment Board on regular timescale pay from special timescale pay; and regularise the 41-month period of suspension of road workers as work period.