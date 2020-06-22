Jackfruits left to perish as demand dips in Bargur hills

Though jackfruits grown in Bargur hills have good demand, in the absence of organised marketing and due to restriction in vehicle movement, many of the small and marginal farmers have failed to harvest the fruit leaving it to rot in the trees.

There are 33 hamlets in the hills where vegetables, pulses, jackfruits and tamarinds are widely cultivated and harvested regularly. Each farmer has at least one of two jackfruit trees in their small holdings where the fruit, usually harvested in June and July, are sold roadside at Thamaraikarai and at Bargur and purchased by tourists. Also, vehicle users, who pass through Bargur to reach Kollegal in Karnataka, purchase the fruit that provides an income to the farmers.

Since vehicle movement is restricted at the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border at Kargaegandi, there are no buyers for our fruits, said H. Madhan of Eratti. He said that the average yield per tree is 30 to 80 fruits and he sold a fruit for ₹ 20 to ₹ 80 last year. “We cannot take it to Anthiyur or other places and hence we sell it at a meager price”, he added.

Another farmer E. Anthesh said that since there are no buyers in the current season, they have left the fruit in the tree without harvesting. “Earlier, a few tourists used to purchase jackfruit from us. But now, no one has turned up so far”, he said and added that over 20 fruits have fallen from the tree so far.

P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and Head, ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendra – MYRADA, Gobichettipalayam said that in the absence of organised marketing and failing to explore value added products, jackfruits grown in Bargur hills, that has good demand, are left to rot in the trees. “If marketed properly, each farmer can earn at least ₹ 4,000 to ₹ 8,000 per tree during the season”, he said and added that members of Surabi Milk and Agri Products Producers’ Group, a Farmers Producers’ Organisation (FPO) has been asked to explore the possibility of procuring jackfruits in bulk and marketing it directly in the plains. Also, dry fruit, jam, chips and jam can be made from the jackfruit for which farmers need to be trained, he added.