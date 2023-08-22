HamberMenu
Jackal rehabilitated by Forest Department in Coimbatore shifted to Vellore zoo

August 22, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A jackal pup raised by the Forest Department in Coimbatore being shifted to Amirthi Zoological Park in Vellore.

A jackal pup raised by the Forest Department in Coimbatore being shifted to Amirthi Zoological Park in Vellore. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Forest Department on Tuesday shifted a jackal pup it raised for over eight months in Coimbatore to the Amirthi Zoological Park in Vellore.

The Department said that a dog rescue volunteer found six jackal puppies in a deserted place at Malumichampatti near Coimbatore on December 9, 2022. Believing that they were puppies abandoned by someone, the volunteer took them to a dog shelter. The administrators of the rescue centre found out that they were not dogs. The puppies were then taken to the nearest Forest Department office.

The Forest Department staff immediately rushed to the place near Malumichampatti and kept the puppies back. But, the mother jackal did not return and one of the puppies died. The staff took the remaining five to the avian recuperation centre of the Forest Department in Coimbatore for further care. However, only one of them survived.

Based on instructions from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Srinivas R. Reddy, District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj issued an order to shift the jackal from Coimbatore to the Vellore zoo.

A vehicle carrying the animal left Coimbatore at 6 p.m. on Monday and reached the Vellore zoo around 2.30 a.m. on Tuesday. It was released into an enclosure. A. Sukumar, Forest Veterinary Officer, Coimbatore Forest Division, supervised the shifting. 

