IUML president condemns T. N. Governor’s decision to withhold assent to Bills

November 18, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated November 19, 2023 01:55 am IST - COIMBATORE

During the State executive meeting of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Coimbatore on Saturday, party president K. M. Kader Mohideen criticised the decision of T. N. Governor R. N. Ravi to withhold assent to Bills passed by the State Legislative Assembly. He urged the Governor to collaborate with the Assembly in the best interests of the people.

“The Governor has been performing his duties based on instructions from the Centre or at his own will in a manner similar to a dictator. He does not think of the welfare of the State and its people, which leads to frequent tensions,” Mr. Mohideen told The Hindu.

During the meeting convened to discuss various proposals, 15 resolutions were passed. Notably, the party members expressed unanimous support for Palestine in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The resolutions included endorsing India’s vote in favour the UN resolution condemning Israeli settlement activities in the ‘Occupied Palestinian Territory.’ Party President K. M. Kader Mohideen said, “We condemn the atrocities against the people of Palestine, especially children and women.”

In a separate resolution, the members passed a vote urging the Supreme Court to halt the archaeological survey of the Gyanavapi Mosque in Varanasi by invoking the Protection of Places of Worship Act of 1991. Party leaders expressed concern that the Union Government was leveraging this issue to divide the people of India along religious lines. Furthermore, there was widespread condemnation of the Central government’s efforts to impose Hindi, particularly in the southern States.

Addressing the media, Mr. Mohideen stated, “Our commitment to supporting the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu remains unwavering as they champion equality for all. Simultaneously, the INDIA alliance is gaining momentum for the upcoming elections. Notably, 36% of BJP workers and supporters have transitioned to different parties, signalling increasing discontent amongst the people towards the BJP.”

