IUCN Western Ghats Plant Specialist Group meeting in Kotagiri discusses conservation efforts and challenges

Members of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) SSC Western Ghats Plant Specialist Group held a meeting in Kotagiri in the Nilgiris on Thursday, a press release from the Keystone Foundation said.

“The meeting, attended by 25 distinguished experts and researchers from five states in India as well as from Sri Lanka focused on topics crucial for the conservation of plants and special habitats in the Western Ghats, a UNESCO natural heritage site. The work carried out by the group members between 2021 and 2024 was reviewed. Networking, awareness generation, threat assessments and conservation action in situ and ex situ were described [at the meeting],” the press release said.

Dr Ankila Hiremath, renowned for her pioneering work in invasive species, delivered a presentation on the distribution of invasive species in the Western Ghats. Highlighting the role of citizen scientists in monitoring and documenting invasive species, Hiremath emphasised the importance of community involvement in conservation efforts, the press release added.

Another attendee, Mounthesh Kuttan, delved into the intricate relationship between plants and Toda culture, while Dr. Tarun Chhabra, an expert on Toda culture, shared anecdotes that shed light on the profound traditional knowledge of indigenous communities and its relevance to contemporary conservation practices.

“The meeting provided a platform for experts to exchange ideas, share research findings, and discuss challenges facing the plant diversity hotspot of the Western Ghats. Participants engaged in discussions on endemism, habitat ecology, threats and policy advocacy for plant conservation,” the Keystone Foundation said.

Dr. Anita Varghese, Chairperson of the IUCN SSC Western Ghats Plant Specialist Group emphasized the need to collaborate and network with various agencies to achieve successful outcomes for conservation. “The insights shared during the workshop will guide the group’s future efforts and engagement with society on key issues such as sustainability, habitat protection and resilience,” she said.