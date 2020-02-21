It’s the fashion among a few countries to comment on the internal affairs of India, says VP Venkaiah Naidu

COIMBATORE

21 February 2020 16:16 IST

The Vice President was addressing a gathering of students at the PSG College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore

It has become the fashion among a few countries to comment on the internal affairs of India, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, addressing a gathering of students at the PSG College of Arts and Science, here on Friday.

“It has become a fashion to comment on our affairs. But we tell these countries that you manage yours and we will manage ours. We are capable of managing our affairs. We also tell these countries that comment from there.”

His comments came days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raked up the Kashmir issue in the Pakistan Parliament.

The Vice President further said, “And, this is truer of a few Western countries that are never tired of talking of Kashmir or the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. I asked the representatives of those few countries how they would feel if India were to Brexit or exit.”

Urging the students to read, be well-informed and then take a decision one way or the other, he said they would do well to understand that the Act had nothing to do with Indian citizens. It was for granting citizenship to the persecuted minorities of three neighbouring countries.

Likewise, Article 370 that the Parliament recently abrogated was a temporary provision. “It is a temporary provision that has been there for 72 years. The Parliament has debated and discussed it. And, after a thorough debate, it abrogated it. But some people are trying to create a wrong impression about it.”

Mr. Naidu said a neighbouring country funded, trained, aided and abetted terrorism and tried using every available opportunity attempted to rake up the Kashmir issue. “I say that Kashmir is an integral part of India and the neighbour will not get even an inch of Kashmir land. And, we will not allow outside interference,” he said.

Urging the students to speak only in their mother tongue at home and with neighbours, he said one’s mother tongue was like eyesight and any other language was like spectacles. If one lost one’s eyesight, there was no use for spectacles.

It was for this reason that he wanted primary and secondary education to be conducted in students’ mother tongues. This would help the students better understand the subjects they were taught and also teach them to communicate properly. If not, they spend half their energy and time trying to learn a foreign language, a subject on which he agreed with former Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

In a reference to on-going protests against CAA, NPR (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) in educational institutions, he said while there was room for debate and discussion in a democracy, there was no room for destruction or violence. Even for dissent there was space in a democracy but people should be patient. But students appeared to be impatient as he was getting news about a few universities in the country. “But I’m happy that only five out of 936 universities are in the news for the wrong reasons,” he said.