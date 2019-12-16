It’s mechanics day out at Servo Mechanics Cup cricket tournament

At the end of the ninth over, Servo Tiller Super had five runs to win in the 10-over finals of the fourth edition of the Servo Mechanics Cup Cricket Tournament, sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation and powered by The Hindu Group.

The first was a dot ball as the wicket keeper missed catching the ball that touched the top edge of the bat from batsman Manikandan. Bowler and Servo 4T Bullet captain S. Ajanthan did not lose hope.

In his second ball, Ajanthan took a wicket and this raised the Servo 4T Bullet’s hopes of winning the match as it had put on board 96. But Ajanthan’s hope was short-lived as the in-coming batsman lofted the third ball of the last over for a six to take home his team, Servo Tiller Super.

The team captain R. Premkumar said the team had a week to prepare after the organisers had announced the cricket tournament.

Each of his team members would take home ₹ 5,000 and man of the match R. Sathish, who in the sixth over scored 27 run, would take home another ₹ 5,000.

The two-day tournament saw 10 teams of 12 members, all of them mechanics, compete to get the coveted prize.

Prizes

H. Karnan, Chief Manager, Lubes-Marketing and Promotion, Indian Oil Corporation, said the organisers had ₹ 1.65 lakh worth prizes that included trophy for winners, prize for the runner-up and second runner-up, man of the match, best batsman, best bowler and best fielder.

Mr. Ajanthan said he had participated in all the four editions of the tournament and it had helped him forge friendship with other mechanics.

“From one of the tournaments, I befriended a person who turned out to be a fine turner of race bikes.”

Mr. Premkumar said the tournament also offered a break from their routine and stay fit.

The organisers had conducted matches in the round-robin format to select four best teams for the semi-finals. The flood-lit PSG grounds saw Siddhartha Banerjee, Sales Officer, Lubes-RS, and Servo distributors give away prizes to the winners and best performers in the tournament.