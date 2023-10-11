ITME Africa to be held in Nairobi in November

October 11, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

The ITME Society will organise the second edition of ITME Africa in Nairobi from November 30 to December 2.

Ketan Sanghvi, chairman of ITME, said the event will have 120 to 130 exhibitors from 25 countries and at least 50% of them will be from India. There will be exhibitors from European and other Asian countries, too, and almost 10,000 visitors are expected.

Spinning will be the main segment of machinery and there will be machinery, processes and solutions related to weaving, processing, and garmenting too. “We are trying to look at products such as yarn and fabrics also,” he said.

Some Indian companies have made a foray into Kenya and East Africa and established facilities there. Kenya is also taking steps to revive the textile industry. The ITME Society, which organises India ITME once in four years, launched ITME Africa in 2020 and the first event was held in Ethiopia. “The aim is to introduce textile engineering and textile components to the textile industry in Africa, which is going to be the next major destination for textile and apparel production,” he said.

The India ITME exhibition was held in Noida last year, he added.