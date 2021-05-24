ITI student held for murder

Hosur

24 May 2021 22:28 IST

A 20- year-old ITI student was among two persons arrested for the murder of a man on Sunday night.

The victim Ellappa of Somanathapuram village was beaten to death allegedly by the accused Surya, a second year ITI student. According to the police, Surya was already under inquiry by the Andhra Pradesh Police for a murder. Last week, Andhra Pradesh police visited Somanathapuram village to inquire into another murder. Following this, the victim Ellapa entered into a verbal altercation with Surya. On Sunday night, Surya along with his two other friends Sudha and Sudarshan lured Ellappa for a drink, where the victim was allegedly beaten to death. The body was later thrown onto the railway tracks, according to the police. Hosur police registered a case, and upon inquiry, arrested Surya and Sudarshan, while the third accused was at large.

