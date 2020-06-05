ITF to develop sustainability blueprint for textile units

The Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF), a textile association with members across the textile value chain, has launched a project called ‘India for Sure’ to develop a sustainability blue print for textile units in Tamil Nadu.

Target areas

According to a release from the association, the blueprint will highlight the sustainability target areas, showcase the achievements of its members in these areas and their strengths.

On Friday, the association launched a data collection drive on the sustainability efforts of its members.

In a month, the federation will come out with the blue print. Brands in the global market are focusing on sustainability.

Certifications are more for products now. Certifications for processes are just emerging. There will be individual success stories on sustainable efforts.

“We want to brand Tamil Nadu textile industries as sustainable manufacturers,” says Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor of the federation.

Bangladesh had marketed its sustainability efforts in a big way for the last three years.

But, the manufacturers had gone in for mainly green buildings.

Wind and solar energy

The textile and clothing manufacturers in Tamil Nadu had invested a lot in wind and solar energy and waste water processing. These need to be showcased, he said.

“This is the right time as brands are speaking about change in product portfolios.”