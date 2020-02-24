Coimbatore

ITF seeks package for textile units

The Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) has sought from the Union Government a restructuring package for textile and garment units.

A press release from Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor of the Federation, said it had conducted a study through Crisil, covering 1,800 textile mills and readymade garment units. Based on the report of the study, it has sought a restructuring package and the Union Ministry of Textiles has assured to take it up with the Union Ministry of Finance. Nearly 40 % of its members faced capital issues, he said.

