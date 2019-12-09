ITF appoints Crisil to conduct study on issues faced by textile industry

The Indian Texpreneurs Federation will soon submit a report to the Union Ministry of Textiles on the real issues faced by the spinning mills and ready made garment units.

It has appointed research organisation Crisil to conduct a study covering 1,146 spinning units and 690 garment units in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, and the NCR region. The study is expected to be done in a month or so.

Prabhu Dhamodharan, convener of the Federation, said the ITF recently submitted a report to the Union Ministry of Textiles and the Ministry had asked it to conduct and submit a pan India study report with a larger sample size in the two sectors “to identify and reaffirm the real issues across the country in various other textile clusters also.”

The ITF had conducted an independent survey in October and November covering 300 entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu. The participants mainly said that lack of working capital was the main issue that was affecting the spinning and garment units and their ability to grow.

Volatility in cotton prices, Eurozone crisis, and extended credit due to liquidity crisis in the system were some of the other issues that the participants had mentioned. The ITF also studied the financial performance of the participating units with three year balance sheets and it also revealed that stress in working capital directly had an impact on the financial performance of a unit.

With specific intervention from the banks, such as converting working capital loan into long term loan and offering additional working capital loans, at least 25 % of the units could be revived.

Mr. Dhamodaran said the ITF submitted its report, suggestions and case studies to the Ministry. The Ministry had asked it take up a larger study covering other textile clusters and give its report on the actual needs of the industry. Hence, it has appointed Crisil to do a study.