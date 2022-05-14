ITC inks MoU with TNAU

ITC Ltd. inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University to make River Bhavani catchment a water positive area. A note from the University said it would provide technical inputs to ITC Ltd. to help farmers save water by introducing various water-saving agronomic practices.

At present, the catchment is water negative.

Prof. S. Panneerselvam, Director, Water Technology Centre, and S. Venkata Rao, unit head, Paperboard and Specialty Paper Division, ITC Ltd., inked the MoU. By promoting water harvesting structures and educating farmers on optimising water use, the ITC Ltd. has already helped save around eight million cubic meter in the catchment, the note adds.