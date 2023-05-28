ADVERTISEMENT

It was a morning for children at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays

May 28, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kids Carnival at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Hindu Car-Free Sundays, which had the theme of ‘Kid’s Carnival’ this week, had fancy dress show, magic show, and several other activities for children.

Children dressed up as their icons and favourite fictional characters for the fancy dress show.

A child enjoying the magic programme at the The Hindu Car-Free Sundays in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

A. Yogesh Kannan (15), a differently-abled child, was dressed up as Swami Vivekananda and recited the famous words — ‘Arise awake and stop not till the goal is reached’ — in Tamil. His father, B. Anandan, said, “It was my wish that he came as my lifelong spiritual inspiration Swami Vivekananda. This show is also an opportunity for my child to come out of home and perform on stage. He usually spends his time drawing and crafting clay sculptures of deities and famous leaders such as Tamil poet and freedom fighter Bharathiar.”

Children dressed as cartoon characters at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

As IPL fever was high among fans with the finals on Sunday, Sarvadham, another parent in the city, had dressed his four-year-old son as the Chennai Super Kings team skipper M.S. Dhoni. “It is ‘Captain Cool’s’ 250th IPL match at Ahmedabad. My son is a cricket fan of M.S. Dhoni. We could not take him to the semi-finals, so we brought him to enjoy at Car-Free Sundays,” he said.

A magician performing at the Kids Carnival at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Many activities including a magic show, clown acts, Silambam performances, and outdoor games, kept the young minds engaged at the three-hour event from 6 a.m. on Race Course Road, near the Income Tax Department office. The Hindu Car-Free Sundays is a a collaborative effort with the Coimbatore Smart City, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, and the Coimbatore City Police.

Children dressed as their favourite characters at the The Hindu Car-Free Sundays. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Fancy dress event by children at the Kids Carnival at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays, a joint initiative with the Coimbatore Smart City, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation and the Coimbatore City Police on Race Course Road in Coimbatore city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The sports partner is Decathlon, radio partner Radio City, fitness partner cult.fit, event partner BAM, media partner is Hindu Tamil Thisai, entertainment partner TDA Thamizhko Dance Academy, academy partner RARS, community partner RAAC ‘Alagana Kovai’, NGO partner We Wonder Women, storytelling partner ACEnovation and gaming partner SK Games House.

