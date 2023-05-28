It was a morning for children at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays

May 28, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

The Hindu Car-Free Sundays, which had the theme of ‘Kid’s Carnival’ this week, had fancy dress show, magic show, and several other activities for children.

Children dressed up as their icons and favourite fictional characters for the fancy dress show.

A. Yogesh Kannan (15), a differently-abled child, was dressed up as Swami Vivekananda and recited the famous words — ‘Arise awake and stop not till the goal is reached’ — in Tamil. His father, B. Anandan, said, “It was my wish that he came as my lifelong spiritual inspiration Swami Vivekananda. This show is also an opportunity for my child to come out of home and perform on stage. He usually spends his time drawing and crafting clay sculptures of deities and famous leaders such as Tamil poet and freedom fighter Bharathiar.”

As IPL fever was high among fans with the finals on Sunday, Sarvadham, another parent in the city, had dressed his four-year-old son as the Chennai Super Kings team skipper M.S. Dhoni. “It is ‘Captain Cool’s’ 250th IPL match at Ahmedabad. My son is a cricket fan of M.S. Dhoni. We could not take him to the semi-finals, so we brought him to enjoy at Car-Free Sundays,” he said.

Many activities including a magic show, clown acts, Silambam performances, and outdoor games, kept the young minds engaged at the three-hour event from 6 a.m. on Race Course Road, near the Income Tax Department office. The Hindu Car-Free Sundays is a a collaborative effort with the Coimbatore Smart City, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, and the Coimbatore City Police.

