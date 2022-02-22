Election officials counting the postal votes at a counting centre for the urban local body elections in Namakkal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The DMK emerged victorious in all five municipalities in Namakkal which it had contested in the urban local body elections.

The elections were conducted to five municipalities and 19 town panchayats in the district. Among the municipalities, the elections were held to 153 wards in Namakkal, Rasipuram, Thiruchengode, Kumarapalayam and Pallipalayam. In the 153 seats, DMK won 103 seats gaining absolute majority in all the five municipalities. It was a clean sweep for DMK in Namakkal municipality where among 39 seats, DMK won in 36, AIADMK could win in only one and two went in favour of independents.

The BJP won in ward 8 in Thiruchengode municipality, the Congress in ward 16 and VCK in ward 4 of Rasipuram municipality and MDMK in ward 6 of Pallipalayam municipality. Independent candidates won 17 seats across the municipalities.

In town panchayats in which elections were announced to 294 wards across 19 town panchayats, DMK secured absolute majority in 18 and AIADMK could manage to win only at Venkarai. Among the town Panchayat wards, DMK won at 218 places, AIADMK - 52, Congress -three and 21 wards went to independents.