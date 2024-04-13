GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IT seizes ₹86 lakh in Namakkal

April 13, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Income Tax officials seized ₹86 lakh unaccounted cash from a financier’s house in Namakkal on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, flying squad officials raided a house owned by Chellappan, an entrepreneur and financier, at EB Colony in Paramathi Road, Namakkal on Saturday, and found unaccounted cash running into several lakh rupees. The officials alerted the Income Tax Department, whose officials arrived at the house and seized a total of ₹86 lakh in unaccounted cash. Officials continued the raid in the evening, inquiring about the source of the money. 

Salem

